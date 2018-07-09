iOS update adds security-focused USB restricted mode

Restricted mode was created to protect iPhones against USB devices used by law enforcement to crack your passcode and get around encryption. It disables USB access after the phone has been locked for an hour, instead of a week as was previously the rule. To enable the new mode, drop into Settings and look under Touch ID (or Face ID if you have an iPhone X). There will be a new toggle button for USB Accessories there. Tap it once to switch the mode on. Your iPhone will stop allowing access to any USB device connected via the Lightning port once your phone has been locked for an hour or more.