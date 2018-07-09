'Orange is the New Black' trailer reveals rising tension in season 6

Netflix has remained relatively tight-lipped about what the sixth season of Orange is the New Black would entail. It's opening up now that the new season's trailer has arrived, though... and it's evident that tension is the order of the day. The series has the women of Litchfield Penitentiary moving to a maximum security prison following the riot in season five, and they not only have to grapple with the realities of their new locale (including scary inmates and cruel guards), but each other. For instance, they're facing charges in the wake of the riot -- do they turn on each other out of self-preservation, or stick together?