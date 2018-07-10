The 'dual-screen' Ticwatch Pro costs $250

Here's how that weird dual-screen thing works. It's actually something called a "Film compensated Super Twisted Nematic (FSTN)" LCD sitting on top of an OLED. The top layer is transparent when it's not activated, and you can just see the color display running Wear OS. This is called Smart Mode -- you can use all the device's smartwatch functions, get it?

Mobvoi says the Ticwatch Pro's 415mAh cell can sustain Smart Mode for about two days. When it reaches low battery, or when you want to, the watch can switch to Essential mode. This uses the FSTN display only, and will just show the time and date, as well as keep tracking steps and heart rate. On a full charge, Essential mode can last up to thirty days, according to the company.

The Ticwatch Pro continues the company's tradition of making well-rounded wearables for affordable prices. In addition to the new display tech, you'll also get a heart rate monitor, NFC for mobile payments, music streaming over Bluetooth as well as IP68 water resistance. All that for a cheaper starting price than most Wear OS watches from more-established brands like LG and Huawei.

We haven't had time to put the Ticwatch Pro's battery claims to the test yet, but the promise of a long-lasting smartwatch is compelling. As with any type of new technology, though, I'd recommend holding off to see if it really works before spending money on one.