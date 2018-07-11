Uber lays off roughly 100 workers in its self-driving team

Some of those affected might still have jobs. They apply for 55 new mission specialist positions, according to Uber.

A spokesperson stressed that this wasn't the end to Uber's driverless vehicle plans, but that you might have to wait. "Our team remains committed to building safe self-driving technology, and we look forward to returning to public roads in the coming months," Uber said.

The cuts unfortunately make sense. Uber is still busy retooling its self-driving program for a greater emphasis on safety, and that could leave operators without much to do for months at a time. Even so, it adds to an already steep human cost for Uber's past decisions.