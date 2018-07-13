Pusha T’s ‘heir’ app lets users vote on hip-hop tracks

In a world filled with musical opinions, why not find out what yours is worth ? Sign up for @heir_hiphop now 👇🏿 https://t.co/lDrko0jLMr — King Push (@PUSHA_T) July 12, 2018

The team behind heir see Crown as a major driving force in the app. On the heir website, it says Crown can be cashed out for real money or for rewards that money can't buy. It also says the currency can be used to gain exclusive access to an artist's events and that artists on heir can use Crown to get voters or other artists to listen to and provide feedback on their tracks. "Crown powers a supply of rewards limited only by the heir community's collective imagination," says the site.

With this app, Pusha T follows in the footsteps of other tech-minded recording artists, such as Dr. Dre and Will.i.am. Fans and artists can sign up for early access to heir here.