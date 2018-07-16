Future earns highest-charting streaming-only album on Billboard 200

Beastmode 2 charted with 57,000 equivalent album units earned through 73.5 million on-demand audio streams. The Billboard 200 chart began taking streaming data into account in 2014 and last month, Billboard began weighting streams from subscription services more heavily than those from free and ad-supported services for its Hot 100 songs and Hot 200 albums charts.

Beastmode 2 is Future's ninth album to reach the Billboard 200 top 10.