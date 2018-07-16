Uber is under US investigation over gender discrimination

Uber wouldn't formally confirm the investigation in a response to Engadget, but said it had been "continually improving" over the past 18 months, including new pay structures, new performance review processes, better training and diversity reports. You can read the full statement below.

It's not certain that the investigation will lead to formal action. However, word of the case comes days after Uber ousted human resources chief Liane Hornsey for allegedly downplaying numerous racial discrimination complaints. The company is also contending with discrimination lawsuits and pressure to reveal the extent of sexual assault incidents among drivers. Current CEO Dara Khosrowshahi only joined the company in September 2017 and thus doesn't appear to be a party to this, but it's clear that he inherited cultural problems at Uber that didn't go away the moment he took the reins.