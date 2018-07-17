Hulu's Mars drama 'The First' debuts September 14th

Hulu has released photos of its upcoming astronaut drama The First starring Natascha McElhone and Sean Penn, and revealed that it will premiere on September 14th. Developed by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, the series follows the first human Mars mission and the challenges of planetary colonization. Penn, in his first major TV role, plays astronaut Tom Haggerty and McElhone has the role of Laz Ingram, a visionary Elon Musk-type CEO of private space company Vista.