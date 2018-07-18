Senate bill could bring emergency alerts to streaming services

The bill would have the American government explore the prospect of delivering emergency alerts through internet media services "such as Netflix and Spotify." It's not certain to happen even if the READI Act becomes law, but this could ensure that you'd see an alert even if you're caught up in a GLOW marathon.

Other changes would eliminate the choice of opting out for some federal alerts on phones, including missile alerts, and would require repetition for alerts from either FEMA or the President.

The bill faces a long and uncertain battle. The earlier ALERT Act (which would give the federal government sole control over missile alarms) hasn't advanced much since. The quickest improvements might come from the FCC instead. The regulator recently set procedures for "live code" tests, and now requires alert gear to be configured in a way that should prevent false alarms and encourages Emergency Alert System participants to notify the FCC if they think they're involved in transmitting mistaken warnings. This could already reduce the chances of a Hawaii-style fiasco -- it's just a question of whether or not Congress can provide further help.