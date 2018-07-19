Watch Faraday Future's high-speed FF 91 field tests

While the engineers call the first trial the Autobahn test, they didn't actually conduct it in a German expressway. Instead, the FF 91 sped down the test track in Ohio at 155 mph for 3 minutes, followed by 75 mph for 2 minutes. The driver repeated the cycle thrice for a total of 15 minutes. After that, they subjected the EV to a 55-minute test drive at a constant speed of 120 mph, monitoring the batteries' thermal temperature and making sure the motors and inverters are getting adequate cooling from start to finish.

The company said it's pleased with the tests' results and that the initial data "looked really promising." Its engineers believe they could go even further -- if they want to release the car later this year, we'll likely see more videos like these in the near future.