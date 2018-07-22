Samsung may have an answer to Apple's AirPower wireless charger

Whenever Apple releases its AirPower multi-device charger, it might have some fresh competition. Recently discovered images and listings have revealed Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo, which (as the name implies) could offer fast charging to two devices at once. It wouldn't be as flexible as Apple's device since you'd need to place your devices on specific spots. However, you could top up a phone and the upcoming Galaxy Watch at the same time, or even two phones at once if you're using it as a family charging station.