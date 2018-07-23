Show More Results

Image credit: PA Wire/PA Images
Amazon’s Manchester City soccer docu-series debuts August 17th

The multi-part series follows the club's 2017-18 season.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
49m ago in AV
Now that the World Cup is over, the football world can settle back to obsessing over the Premier League. And just in time, Amazon's documentary series All or Nothing: Manchester City is arriving on Prime Video worldwide on August 17th.

Amazon first announced the series last November as a seeming competitor to Netflix's Juventus documentary, which was added to the streaming service in February. The multi-part series follows Manchester City through the 2017/18 season, offering behind-the-scenes looks into players, managers and coach Pep Guardiola. It's being released under the All or Nothing brand, which includes previous docu-series on the NFL's Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

