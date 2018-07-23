Uber whistleblower Susan Fowler's next chapter: NYT editor

Susan Fowler (now Susan Fowler Rigetti) has had a momentous, influential year and a half. Her blog post exposing sexual harassment culture at Uber not only prompted a change in corporate culture, but contributed to CEO Travis Kalanick's downfall and a broader investigation of harassment in tech. There's even a movie in the works. It's only fitting, then, that her next job will maintain that focus. The New York Times has hired Fowler Rigetti as its Op-Ed section's Technology Editor, where she'll commission and sometimes write pieces discussing the influence of technology on culture, politics and beyond. She'll stay in Northern California and will start work in September.