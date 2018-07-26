Spotify added 8 million paid subscribers thanks to family plans

As a result of this growth (30 percent and 40 percent in paid and ad-supported users, respectively), it saw a 12 percent increase in revenue, earning €1.27 billion ($1.45 million) compared to €1.14 billion last quarter. It's still not actually making an operating profit, however, having lost €90 million this time around, more than it did last quarter.

Another thing that helped Spotify boost its subcriber base beside the Family Plan was its $13 Hulu Bundle. It emphasized that again, that resulted in lower rates of "churn," a good measure of customer loyalty. It also recently revamped its free ad-supported service, and said that helped drive big growth on the non-premium side.

Ads accounted for a relatively paltry €123 million ($144 million) in revenue, but Spotify hopes its Active Media launched recently in Australia will help. That service allows non-paying Aussies to skip ads, getting back to their music more quickly. In exchange, Spotify will learn from the interactions to "deliver a more personalized ad experience."

On the negative side, Spotify notes that it was affected by the new GDPR privacy rules in Europe. That apparently slowed subscriber growth in the region where Spotify has its largest customer base (37 percent of total subscribers). However, the streaming company notes that it's now GDPR compliant, and thinks that the dip will be a one time thing. Yesterday, Facebook reported that it lost about a million users thanks to GDPR issues.

Whether the subscription boost is enough to hold off its main rival remains to be seen, but last we checked, Apple Music had about 40 million subscribers, and should have boosted that considerably over the last few months. Apple may, however, have more users than Spotify in the US at this point, according to reports.