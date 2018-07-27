Disney and Fox's $71.3 billion merger gets shareholder approval

Shareholders for both companies met separately at the New York Hilton this morning to vote on the $71.3 billion offer. Only one individual protesting the bid and said Disney is overpaying for Fox, Variety reported.

News emerged that Disney would buy 21st Century Fox's assets for $52 billion back in December after Comcast expressed its own interests. The telecom doggedly attempted to outbid the former with a $65 billion offer made last month, but just over a week ago, the company gave up and withdrew it.