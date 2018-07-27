Netflix 'Shoe Dog' biopic will focus on Nike's Phil Knight

"It's an amazing tale about what the path to success really looks like, with its mistakes, struggles, sacrifice and even luck," said Marshall in a statement. Shoe Dog was published in 40 languages and sits at number four on the NY Times best seller list for paperback nonfiction.

Netflix is on a roll with documentaries, having snagged an Oscar this year for the Icarus. The Shoe Dog adaptation should be in good hands, as The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story biopic won a Golden Globe, nine Emmys, and was awarded best international documentary at the 2017 BAFTA awards. On top of the Phil Knight biopic, it's working on documentary series on the Formula 1 circuit and Michael Jordan's life.