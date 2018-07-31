How to watch the Evo 2018 fighting games tournament

The biggest annual fighting game tournament is happening this weekend in Las Vegas, but you don't have to go to Sin City to watch players virtually pummel each other. You can watch Evo 2018 as it unfolds on the tournament's official Twitch channels -- more specifically, Evo will stream a different event on each of its seven official channels, though you'll catch all Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition games on Capcom Fighters. The tournament will feature Street Fighter 5, Super Smash Bros. and Tekken like it's been doing for years, along with new addition Dragon Ball FighterZ.