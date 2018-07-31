Honda will pay EV owners to charge when energy demand is low

Since not everyone will be able to plug their vehicles in at the best time possible, SmartCharge has the ability to take people's schedules into account. It will then compute for the most optimal time to charge for each individual based on the daily schedule they specify in the app, along with the amount of renewable energy generated and the amount of carbon dioxide emitted by power plants for the electricity grid.

The beta program will initially be available to select Fit EV customers in California, but the company will study its results with the intention of expanding its scope to cover more locations and more vehicles like the Honda Clarity. Customers given the opportunity to sign up for the beta will get their reward after completing five charging sessions specified by the app. Any additional reward will be based on how often they follow SmartCharge's recommendations within a two-month period.