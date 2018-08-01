Vizio adds over 100 free streaming channels to its SmartCast TVs

Vizio announced today that it's launching a new free streaming service called WatchFree. Rolling out now, the service will be available on most Vizio SmartCast TVs and will include more than 100 channels, such as NBC News, MSNBC, Fox Sports, Crime Network, The Surf Channel, Cats 24/7 and multiple movie channels. The service is powered by the ad-supported free streaming service Pluto TV, which will soon add two pop-up channels that feature Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares and Unsolved Mysteries.
"With the TV landscape continuously evolving, we're excited to offer consumers a comprehensive entertainment solution packed with free and unlimited content offerings." Vizio CTO Bill Baxter said in a statement. "Powered by Pluto TV, WatchFree is a next-generation streaming service with an easy-to-navigate, cable-like interface that delivers creative and thoughtful content selections." Vizio introduced the ability to control SmartCast TVs with Alexa earlier this year.
WatchFree is available as a dedicated input. Just press the "Input" button and select "WatchFree" to access it.