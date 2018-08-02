Musical.ly is officially dead

Musical.ly is shutting down for good. After amassing a sizeable user-base, the lip-sync app (the service had a few others as well) will scuttle users to TikTok, a Vine-like video app owned by Chinese internet firm Bytedance according to Variety. The publication says user accounts and videos will automatically move to the new app, so it should be a pretty seamless, if not abrupt, transition. And when you update Musical.ly for the last time, you'll automatically upgrade to TikTok.