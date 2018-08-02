Nikon teases a substantial lens mount and grip for its new camera

It's hard to read much into this without knowing the full camera dimensions, but it does look like Nikon is making a pitch to professionals with the new model. Many still won't use Sony's full-frame mirrorless cameras as they find that the grip is too small for tough shooting situations, and that their hands don't fit between the lens and grip when wearing gloves.

Nikon also emphasized its pro bonafides with a nostalgic tour of bodies past, flaunting flagship models like the D5 used by working photographers. It also pointed out that "this new mount is Nikon's response to the challenges of the future," implying that it might have some extra upgrade powers down the road. We'll have to wait until August 23rd to find out what those might be, but in the meanwhile, Nikon has promised more teasers to come.