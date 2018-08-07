Seahawks and Mariners fans can buy concessions with their fingerprints

"Having an excellent and safe fan experience is paramount in everything we do, so we are excited to introduce Clear's innovative security lanes and biometric payment and age verification to fans at CenturyLink Field," David Young, the general manager of operations at CenturyLink Field, said in a statement.

Clear is available in 38 airports and stadiums across the US and last month, it announced a new partnership with Major League Baseball and Tickets.com that will give fans the option of using biometric ticketing at certain ballparks. Last year, Delta launched a pilot program powered by Clear that let passengers use their fingerprints to board in lieu of a boarding pass.

In July, Clear said that it was working on incorporating facial recognition into its Clear Lanes.