Seahawks and Mariners fans can buy concessions with their fingerprints

Sports fans in Seattle now have the option of using the biometric services offered by Clear to enter stadiums, buy concessions and verify their age for alcohol purchases. Seahawks and Sounders FC fans will be able to use their fingerprints to get through security lines and to make purchases at certain concession stands at CenturyLink Field. Additionally, while Clear already allowed Mariners fans to use their fingerprints at Safeco Field's security checkpoints, game attendees can now also use Clear at select concession spots. The Seahawks are the first NFL team to partner with Clear. This also marks the first time in the US that biometric data has been approved to replace both IDs for age verification and credit cards for purchases.
"Having an excellent and safe fan experience is paramount in everything we do, so we are excited to introduce Clear's innovative security lanes and biometric payment and age verification to fans at CenturyLink Field," David Young, the general manager of operations at CenturyLink Field, said in a statement.
Clear is available in 38 airports and stadiums across the US and last month, it announced a new partnership with Major League Baseball and Tickets.com that will give fans the option of using biometric ticketing at certain ballparks. Last year, Delta launched a pilot program powered by Clear that let passengers use their fingerprints to board in lieu of a boarding pass.
In July, Clear said that it was working on incorporating facial recognition into its Clear Lanes.