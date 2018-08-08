Tesla's board discussed going private before Musk's tweets

In an internal email Musk published yesterday, he said that the big reasoning for potentially taking the company private was one of insulating the shareholders and employees from worrying about the stock price -- a "major distraction". Considering that anytime Musk tweets he could send the stock price soaring (like yesterday afternoon) or crashing, that's probably a good enough reason for the board to approve such a measure.

It's not like Musk has ever trolled anyone on Twitter anyway. Right?