'We Happy Few' has a trippy PSVR teaser

There are multiple outcomes depending on how well you play along with Jack's narrative. If you're enough of a rebel, you can even force him to cancel the broadcast. When you're done, there's an Archive Mode that lets you listen to other Uncle Jack episodes and slices of the We Happy Few soundtrack.

As with other VR side stories, this is more of a small gaming snack than a full-fledged experience. Nonetheless, it shows how VR can flesh out game experiences with stories that literally immerse you in the game world -- even if it's a world that you'd never want to live in.