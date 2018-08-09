L'Oreal is bringing AR makeup demos to Instagram

This is a big business, with the firm saying its e-commerce earnings have almost doubled in the past three years. L'Oreal bought beauty-tech company Modiface in March, and the company's tech powers a number of beauty apps, including AR mirrors that superimpose makeup on your face in realtime. Samsung even made a big deal about the Galaxy S9's AR-makeup capabilities back in May.

While the feature's roll-out date is ambiguous, the initial brands L'Oreal is putting it to work with are not. When the tech launches, it'll start with Lancome, NYX, Urban Decay and Yves Saint Laurent.