Image credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs. the competition: Big and getting bigger

Samsung's newest Note is larger than ever, but so are its rivals.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Mobile
Samsung

Phone screens continue to get larger, with many flagship phones regularly breaking the 6-inch mark. Still, the Note 9's slightly larger display and bigger battery might provide the edge it needs to succeed, in addition to its ever-trusty S-Pen. To see how the Note 9's specs stack up against some of its leading competition (like its sibling, the Galaxy S9+), we've assembled the relevant details in the table below. Of course, while specs are interesting they're ultimately not the final word on the phone's real-world performance. For that verdict you'll have to wait for our full review in the coming weeks.

Galaxy Note 9 Galaxy S9+ OnePlus 6 iPhone X
Pricing $1000, $1250 (off contract) $840 (off contract) $529, $579, $629 (off contract) $999, $1149 (off contract)
Dimensions 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm (6.37 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches) 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm (6.22 x 2.91 x 0.33 inches) 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75mm (6.13 x 2.97 x 0.31 inches) 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
Weight 201g (7.09 ounces) 189g (6.67 ounces) 177g (6.2 ounces) 174g (6.14 ounces)
Screen size 6.4 inches 6.2 inches (157.48mm) 6.28 inches (159.5mm) 5.8 inches (147.32mm)
Screen resolution 2,960 x 1,440 (516ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (529ppi) 2,280 x 1,080 (402ppi) 2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)
Screen type Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Optic AMOLED Super Retina OLED
Battery 4,000mAh 3,500mAh 3,300mAh 2,716mAh
Internal storage 128 / 512GB 64GB 64 / 128 / 256GB 64 / 256 GB
External storage microSD microSD None None
Rear camera Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 16MP, f/1.7
Telephoto, 20MP, f/1.7		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
Front-facing cam 8MP, f/1.7 8MP, f/1.7 16MP, f/2.0 7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2
Video capture 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps
NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A11 Bionic
CPU 2.8GHz octa-core 2.8GHz octa-core 2.8GHz octa-core 2.39GHz hexa-core
GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 630 Adreno 630 Apple three-core
RAM 6 / 8GB 6GB 6 / 8GB 3GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system Android 8.0 Android 8.0 Android 8.1 iOS 11
Other features Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WPC/PMA wireless charging		 Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WPC/PMA wireless charging		 Fingerprint sensor, water resistant, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM Face ID, IP67 certified, Lightning connector,
Qi wireless charging

Follow all the latest news from Galaxy Unpacked 2018 here!

