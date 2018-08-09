Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs. the competition: Big and getting bigger

Phone screens continue to get larger, with many flagship phones regularly breaking the 6-inch mark. Still, the Note 9's slightly larger display and bigger battery might provide the edge it needs to succeed, in addition to its ever-trusty S-Pen. To see how the Note 9's specs stack up against some of its leading competition (like its sibling, the Galaxy S9+), we've assembled the relevant details in the table below. Of course, while specs are interesting they're ultimately not the final word on the phone's real-world performance. For that verdict you'll have to wait for our full review in the coming weeks.
|Galaxy Note 9
|Galaxy S9+
|OnePlus 6
|iPhone X
|Pricing
|$1000, $1250 (off contract)
|$840 (off contract)
|$529, $579, $629 (off contract)
|$999, $1149 (off contract)
|Dimensions
|161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm (6.37 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches)
|158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm (6.22 x 2.91 x 0.33 inches)
|155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75mm (6.13 x 2.97 x 0.31 inches)
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
|Weight
|201g (7.09 ounces)
|189g (6.67 ounces)
|177g (6.2 ounces)
|174g (6.14 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.4 inches
|6.2 inches (157.48mm)
|6.28 inches (159.5mm)
|5.8 inches (147.32mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,960 x 1,440 (516ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (529ppi)
|2,280 x 1,080 (402ppi)
|2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)
|Screen type
|Quad HD+ Super AMOLED
|Quad HD+ Super AMOLED
|Optic AMOLED
|Super Retina OLED
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|3,500mAh
|3,300mAh
|2,716mAh
|Internal storage
|128 / 512GB
|64GB
|64 / 128 / 256GB
|64 / 256 GB
|External storage
|microSD
|microSD
|None
|None
|Rear camera
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 16MP, f/1.7
Telephoto, 20MP, f/1.7
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Front-facing cam
|8MP, f/1.7
|8MP, f/1.7
|16MP, f/2.0
|7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A11 Bionic
|CPU
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.39GHz hexa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|Apple three-core
|RAM
|6 / 8GB
|6GB
|6 / 8GB
|3GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 8.0
|Android 8.1
|iOS 11
|Other features
|Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|Fingerprint sensor, water resistant, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM
|Face ID, IP67 certified, Lightning connector,
Qi wireless charging
