Google may bring Windows 10 support to multiple Chromebooks

The good news: you might not need to jump through hoops to turn it on. You wouldn't need to enable Developer Mode (and thus compromise your PC's security) or flash your firmware. There are also hints that you could use a simple command to invoke the new mode.

Whether or not the technology will be ready soon remains up in the air. While Google is expected to have its now customary hardware event in the coming weeks, it's not certain that Campfire is close enough to completion that the company would want to show it off. Windows 10 booting on multiple Chromebooks would represent a major shift in strategy for Google if and when it does show up, though. While Google often touts Chrome OS as a simpler and more secure computing experience, Campfire could represent a concession to those who need Windows but still crave a Chrome OS device.