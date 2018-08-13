Musk's explanation of 'funding secured' tweet challenged by Azealia Banks

well i've started like 4 beats for her now lol she has to come to la to finish — Grimes (@Grimezsz) July 31, 2018 Azealia Banks exposing Elon Musk for tweeting while on Acid.. while she was waiting for Grimes at her home ... whewwww lord 😳 pic.twitter.com/i9BXWWrLAD — sadhoeflo (@sadhoeflo) August 13, 2018

In a conversation with Business Insider, Banks said she arrived Friday and left on Sunday, and that while at one of Musk's properties she saw him "scrounging for investors" after that tweet. The time period covered by her posts would fall in between Musk's odd disclosure, and this morning's explanation claiming that the funding "secured" rested on his belief he'd be backed by investors from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Musk's spokesperson told BI the claims were "utter nonsense," but it remains to be seen whether the SEC and investors who have already filed lawsuits accusing him of fraud over the market-moving tweet will feel the same way.