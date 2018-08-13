Musk's explanation of 'funding secured' tweet challenged by Azealia Banks

If you thought Elon Musk's sudden announcement last week that he had "funding secured" to make Tesla privately owned could not possibly get any weirder, now Azealia Banks is involved. The often-controversial artist apparently spent some time last week in Musk's home at the invitation of his girlfriend, the musician Grimes. In a series of posts on her Instagram story, Banks said she'd been sitting in Musk's home alone for "days," while Grimes coddled Musk for "being too stupid not to go on twitter while on acid."
well i've started like 4 beats for her now lol she has to come to la to finish— Grimes (@Grimezsz) July 31, 2018
Azealia Banks exposing Elon Musk for tweeting while on Acid.. while she was waiting for Grimes at her home ... whewwww lord 😳 pic.twitter.com/i9BXWWrLAD— sadhoeflo (@sadhoeflo) August 13, 2018
In a conversation with Business Insider, Banks said she arrived Friday and left on Sunday, and that while at one of Musk's properties she saw him "scrounging for investors" after that tweet. The time period covered by her posts would fall in between Musk's odd disclosure, and this morning's explanation claiming that the funding "secured" rested on his belief he'd be backed by investors from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
Musk's spokesperson told BI the claims were "utter nonsense," but it remains to be seen whether the SEC and investors who have already filed lawsuits accusing him of fraud over the market-moving tweet will feel the same way.