Oculus Rift support is coming to HTC's Viveport VR store

You'll be able to easily see which titles are compatible with the Vive and Rift, thanks to small icons in every listing. Oculus owners can also filter out all of the titles that won't work with their headsets. The fact that games are compatible across the headsets isn't new -- Oculus originally tried to ban Vive owners from playing its exclusive titles, but quickly gave up on draconian DRM. And Rift owners can play plenty of titles meant for the Vive via Steam.

HTC says developers can choose to list their games as Oculus compatible today, and titles that have been tweaked to work with the OpenVR standard should be ready to go. Viveport president Rikard Steiber tells Engadget the app store has seen four times the amount of paying customers in the first half of 2018, compared to last year. And mostly, that's due to consumers jumping on Viveport's subscription offering. The service has nearly 500 titles available, including Seeking Dawn, Tilt Brush and Knockout League.