Google's next Chromecast may offer improved connectivity

The addition of Bluetooth support was somewhat expected, as Google told the FCC earlier this year that it planned such an update, Variety notes. The current version of Chromecast does include a Bluetooth chip, which is used during the setup process, but future iterations of the device may offer full support for the standard and open up the streaming dongle to more flexible connectivity with other devices.

Meanwhile, Google is altering an antenna to bolster 5GHz WiFi connections. We could see the next version of Chromecast arrive at Google's usual fall product event, where it seems likely the company will unveil the Pixel 3 and possibly a smart display.