LG's wireless Tone headphones have a Google Assistant button

Both models have in-ear headphones, but the Tone Ultra SE (below) also packs a speaker, much like the Tone Studio that launched in 2016. The idea is that you can listen to music without blocking ambient sounds, which helps when you need to be aware of your surroundings. As we pointed out in our ears-on review, don't expect a lot of base, though. If you don't want to bother others, simply pop in the tethered earphones.

Both devices have balanced armatures and dynamic drivers for maximum audio quality, along with MEMS microphones that enhance call clarity. LG also offers support for its Tone & Talk smartphone app. There's no word yet on pricing or availability, but LG will be showing them off at IFA in Berlin at the end of the month.