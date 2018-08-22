New 'Overwatch' map spotlights D.Va and the MEKA Squad

In terms of what's next for Overwatch itself, another arena has been added to the Public Test Realm. The expansive "Busan" mixes traditional Asian architecture with modern life, in a map set in D.Va's home country. Busan was designed for the control gametype with a trio of distinct sections: the serene Sanctuary area replete with temples and gardens, Downtown and the MEKA squad's base. Yep, you'll get to fight it out in D.Va's office.

It usually doesn't take too long for the maps to go from the PTR to public play, so if you want an early advantage, you might want to fire up your PC sooner rather than later.




