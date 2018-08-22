Gorgeous puzzle game 'Monument Valley' is being turned into a movie

The live action/CG hybrid will be developed and directed by Patrick Osborne, current director of Nimona for Fox, and Best Animated Short Film Oscar-winning director of Feast. The movie, which will document the adventures of the faceless Ida in a mind-bending, Escher-like world, is being produced with a planned sequel, although no timelines have been revealed yet -- the team is still looking for a suitable screenwriter to do Ida's gorgeous story the justice it so rightfully deserves.