The Morning After: Google's fitness plan and 'Veronica Mars' on Hulu?

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.
Gamescom continues with our best look yet at Nintendo's newest Labo kit and big news for Dark Souls fans. Also, Google is finally ready to redesign its fitness app and Veronica Mars is closing in on a comeback.
Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit hands-on
According to Devindra Hardawar, the $70 Toy-Con Vehicle Kit represents everything we wanted from Nintendo's Labo. It's genuinely inventive and enjoyable for kids and adults alike.
Google redesigns Fit to get you moving
The redesign focuses on movement and cardiovascular health, aiming to show people that it doesn't take a whole lot to meet scientifically determined weekly goals. Instead of simply tracking your activity, the new Fit will make meeting your goals front and center. When your Fit app updates this Friday, you'll see two concentric circles around your profile picture on the home page. The green outer circle represents your Heart points, while the blue inner ring denotes your Move minutes.
Microsoft, where's my 2TB Xbox One X?
In the age of 4K, games aren't getting any smaller, but the hard drive inside Microsoft's most powerful Xbox isn't getting any bigger.
NASA confirms the presence of ice at the moon's poles
There's water ice on the surface of the moon, a team of scientists has confirmed, and future expeditions could harvest it for human settlements. They used data collected by NASA's Moon Mineralogy Mapper (M3) instrument aboard India's Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft to prove its presence and found ice deposits at the moon's poles.
'Veronica Mars' could return on Hulu
The various trades reported yesterday that Hulu is close to a deal bringing the Veronica Mars detective series back to life for a shortened season of ten episodes or so.
