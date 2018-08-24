Jaguar will sell all-electric E-types to eco-conscious fans

Unlike the original car, Zero comes with touchscreen navigation, LED headlights and other high-tech parts found in a modern car. People can choose to get one with the original instruments, though: in short, Jaguar can customize each car to meet a buyer's specifications. Those who don't have an E-type yet but want both EV components and its original engine can even ask Jaguar to obtain an original vehicle and to convert it for them instead of getting the Zero version only.

Jaguar hasn't released a lot of details about the electric E-type yet, but it says it's targeting to achieve a 170-mile range. The company also plans to use a 40kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which can be fully recharged within six to seven hours. Unfortunately, Jaguar didn't talk about prices since they could vary depending on what the buyer wants, but they will obviously be in the luxury vehicle range. The automaker is encouraging everyone interested in getting an electric E-type to get in touch by emailing (zero@jaguarlandrover.com) or calling (+1 (888) 284-9501) the company.