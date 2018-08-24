The next TBS esports series looks inside a major ‘CS:GO’ tournament

The series will explore major team storylines in ways we've come to see in shows that have followed traditional sports seasons. Per Eleague's press release, expect to see Cloud9's rivalry with Team Liquid, Denmark's Astralis appearing after a run of tournament finishes and a spotlight on Ukrainian team Natus Vincere's 20-year-old star Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev.

If you need a refresher before the show, check out the bonus preview episode airing tonight (Friday, August 24th) at 11PM ET/PT on TBS, which explores the history and culture of Counter-Strike and its latest iteration, CS:GO.