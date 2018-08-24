The next TBS esports series looks inside a major ‘CS:GO’ tournament

TBS has become an unexpected home for esports content over the last two years, though it's mostly covered Eleague, the pro gaming circuit the cable network's parent company Turner helped create. Its next show dives into the recent CS:GO pro tournament, Eleague Premier 2018, which wrapped at the end of July. While we know the results, we don't know the stories: The seven-part series follows players from eight of the top-ranked professional teams that competed, and its first hour-long episode debuts August 31st at 11PM ET/PT on TBS.
The series will explore major team storylines in ways we've come to see in shows that have followed traditional sports seasons. Per Eleague's press release, expect to see Cloud9's rivalry with Team Liquid, Denmark's Astralis appearing after a run of tournament finishes and a spotlight on Ukrainian team Natus Vincere's 20-year-old star Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev.
If you need a refresher before the show, check out the bonus preview episode airing tonight (Friday, August 24th) at 11PM ET/PT on TBS, which explores the history and culture of Counter-Strike and its latest iteration, CS:GO.