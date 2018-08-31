Lawmakers demand answers after Verizon throttled firefighter data

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) urged the FCC to probe the incident. They blamed the incident in part on the FCC's decision to repeal net neutrality last December. "We believe broadband providers, such as Verizon, will increasingly engage in more troubling practices like the throttling our brave first responders experienced as they worked to protect the public," they wrote in a letter to Pai.

The pair also suggested that the Federal Trade Commission should "investigate whether Verizon's actions constitute an 'unfair or deceptive practice.'" They asked Pai to respond by September 21st.

As the firefighters of @SantaClaraFD fought the #wildfires in #CA, Verizon throttled their data. We can't trust internet providers to do the right thing. Without #NetNeutrality, @RepAnnaEshoo and I expect to see more of these troubling practices. We wrote to the @FCC for answers. pic.twitter.com/JWeHNcLPHq — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) August 31, 2018

Earlier this week, both lawmakers, along with dozens of their colleagues, filed an amicus brief to overturn the FCC's net neutrality repeal. Meanwhile, hundreds of first responders have signed an open letter urging Congress to reimpose net neutrality regulations.