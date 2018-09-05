Comcast adds three more ESPN networks to Xfinity X1

Comcast is bringing three new ESPN networks to Xfinity X1 just in time for the college football season. ESPN3, ACC Network Extra and SEC Network + are available on Xfinity X1 now, bringing with them coverage of over 150 live college football games as well as thousands of other events. The three networks will cover more than 5,000 events annually including international soccer, Grand Slam tennis matches and college basketball as well as other collegiate athletics from dozens of schools throughout the US.
"From football and soccer to volleyball and field hockey, this launch gives college sports fans incredible access to live events from schools including Florida State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh in the ACC, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M in the SEC, and dozens more from across the entire country on ESPN3," Vito Forlenza, executive director of content and product strategy at Comcast Cable, said in a statement. "ESPN3, ACC Network Extra and SEC Network + add a new dynamic to the already deep catalog of sports programming that's currently available on X1."
The networks are integrated with X1's sports app, through which users can get real-time updates and data on live matches, and X1 customers can search for them through the X1 voice remote.