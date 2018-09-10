Nintendo's Pikachu & Eevee Switch is a 'Pokémon' fan's dream

Unless you live in Japan (or won a Labo contest), you haven't had access to a special-edition Switch that's been customized top to bottom. Nintendo is about to change that: it's releasing two Pikachu & Eevee Edition Switch bundles that cover the entire console in Pokémon-themed artwork to go with the Let's Go games (one of which is pre-installed with each bundle). On top of Pikachu- and Eevee-colored Joy-Cons, you'll find the two critters in silhouette form on the back of the system and featured prominently on the dock. Combine this with an included Poké Ball Plus accessory and it's safe to say this is the Switch to get if Pokémon represents more of a lifestyle to you than a mere game.