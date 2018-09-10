South Pole Telescope will study 'noise' from the early universe

The study will take multiple years, and it's only feasible in places like the Antarctic because of both the high elevation (on two miles of ice) and exceptionally dry atmospheric conditions.

The potential findings are vast, however. They could help understand some of the more mysterious aspects of the universe, including dark energy, neutrino particles and gravitational waves. It might also spot some of the early giant galaxies where the first stars came to be, and could help find previously unconfirmed particles. All told, the SPT could expand or even challenge humanity's understanding of how the universe works.