Sacramento Kings use next-gen texting to send tickets and schedules

The feature is available now through the Kings' toll-free number (833-91KINGS). There's just one problem: since RCS is still very young, there's a good chance you can't use it yet. RCS messages will start out limited to Android phones on Sprint's network. If you're on another carrier or use an iPhone, you'll have to receive your game info the old-fashioned way.

Nonetheless, this might be a peek at how sports teams operate in the future. They aren't about to give up on email or apps, but they could provide instant, relatively painless info for fans who'd rather not split their attention across multiple apps.