Tinder's curated 'Top Picks' list is available worldwide

In June, Tinder announced that it was testing a feature that provides Gold members a list of their top matches. Now, Top Picks, as it's called, is available to all paying Tinder Gold subscribers worldwide. The highlighted profiles, which are refreshed daily, are chosen based on a user's profile information and swiping behavior. While non-paying members will receive one Top Pick daily, only Gold members will have access to multiple picks. Subscribers can also buy additional picks if they want more options.
"We're excited to finally share Top Picks with our users around the world given its early success," Brian Norgard, Chief Product Officer at Tinder, said in a statement to TechCrunch. "Data suggests users in test markets have loved the feature, and we're happy to make one Top Pick available to all users each day with this global rollout. The feature refreshes every day, highlighting the diversity, talents and passions of our users in a simple, fun and useful manner."
You can find your Top Picks through the diamond icon on the Tinder home screen.