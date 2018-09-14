Walgreens' and Sprint's partnership expands to Chicago and Dallas

Apparently, the trial in Gainesville, Fla. earlier this year went well enough to two new regions and a smattering of stores. At the outset, there were only eight locations where the program was in place in Florida. The service will run on Assurance Wireless, a government=backed carrier, and Walgreens employees will be eligible for a discounted rate plan.

It doesn't sound like the experience is going to be hampered much just because you can pick up a bottle of multivitamins along with your new handset, either. Sprint employees will be on-hand to discuss pre-and-post paid plans, and there will be a raft of accessories available as well.

Oh, and according to the press release, you'll get an earful about how great the Walgreens app is while you're at it, too. Clearly, the convenience of grabbing a new handset along with a bottle of multivitamins comes at a price.