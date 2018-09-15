The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Oh, that's a switch that exists?Google changed a battery setting on some Android phones by mistake

Google's Pixel team wrote on Reddit Thursday that an internal test "was mistakenly rolled out to more users than intended." That test meant some devices running Android Pie had their battery saver activated remotely.

Do not lick.Google's Pixel 3 might come in a mint flavor

Google Japan has posted a "coming soon" teaser page that cycles through three colors when you click the company's "G" logo: black, white and (most importantly) mint green.

The day after Google's Pixel launch event.Razer is expected to unveil its second phone on October 10th

Razer sent out invitations Friday for an October 10th event where we anticipate it will unveil its Razer Phone 2. The invite doesn't say as much, but the company noted in a financial report last month that it was working on a follow up to its Razer Phone and some reported images of the new phone leaked earlier this week.

AI and pipeline improvements could be the key to 8K graphics.NVIDIA's RTX cards are a gamble on the future of gaming

Ray-tracing stole the headlines, but it's the efficiency that really excites Aaron Souppouris about RTX.

Misogyny, weaponized (again).Bad Password: Why PayPal's crackdown on ASMR creators should worry you

Capitalizing on entrenched and easily exploitable anti-sex policies by internet giant payment processors and a new internet sex panic ushered in by FOSTA, trolls have started a campaign to mass-report attractive women who make ASMR videos.

