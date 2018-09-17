Amazon opens its next cashier-less store in Chicago

The first Go store opened on January 22nd, after the company worked to iron out the kinks in its retail model. But the speed of the rollout has increased, with stores opening in both August and September in Amazon's home town of Seattle. Given the speed at which the company is rolling out, we don't expect a long wait before the outlets come to both San Francisco and New York. In total, it's thought that we'll see six Amazon Go stores by the end of 2018.

It's clear that the walk-in-and-grab model is going to become common in the very near future. Standard Cognition has opened a cashierless store in San Francisco, and Bingobox is doing similar in China. These stores will clearly catch on in affluent areas, where folks can afford to use them. Everywhere else, however, it's another story all together.