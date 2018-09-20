GoPro's Hero 7 camera trio leaked

Not that GoPro is leaning solely on anti-shake technology to sell the Black. Apparently, the 4K60-capable camera is designed to be social with a livestreaming option that shares videos online even as you're recording them for posterity. You can even capture vertical videos and photos to please the smartphone crowd, set photo timers for selfies and limit videos to social-friendly 15- or 30-second lengths. There's smart scene recognition to apply effects like HDR in photos, while face, smile and scene detection help speed up automatic QuikStory edits. Reworked audio capture promises both a wider dynamic range and reduced vibration when mounted. And if you're a slow-motion fan, 1080p 240 FPS shooting might help with the shot.

If the Black is overkill for your needs, it's clearer as to what you'll get when you step down. The Hero 7 Silver doesn't have HyperSmooth or 60 FPS 4K video (just 30 FPS), but it still boasts better video stabilization and features like voice control and vertical videos. The presumably entry-level model, the Hero 7 White, touts the same features as the Silver with 1080p60 footage.

It's not certain that these will help GoPro revive its ailing fortunes. However, they cut to the core of what action camera users typically want: stable, beautiful-looking videos they can easily share with others. Expect to hear those all-important prices and release dates soon. We'll update this story when we hear 'em.

Mat Smith contributed to this report.