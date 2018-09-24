Twitter will help you prepare for election day

Have you registered to vote this U.S. election?



Tap below to get started and #BeAVoter. ⬇️ — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) September 24, 2018

Facebook expanded its US election reminders to include local elections last year. And Instagram launched its voter registration campaign -- also in partnership with TurboVote -- earlier this month.

"Twitter is where people go to for news and information about elections," the company said in a blog post, "and it is our obligation to ensure that we meet this expectation and provide a platform that promotes healthy, public conversation and surfaces reliable information for voters."

Like Facebook, Twitter had an issue with reliable information ahead of the 2016 US presidential election, as its platform played host to misinformation campaigns and a large number of bots. It also recently banned a number of accounts originating from Iran for what it said was "coordinated manipulation." In light of these problems, the company rolled out a new political ad policy earlier this year in an effort to boost election transparency.