PC gamers like using controllers more than you might think

Xbox 360 and Xbox One pads combine to represent over 40 million of the controllers used, compared to about 16 million between the PS3 and PS4, which have trailed in the amount of built-in support. The big surprise in the stats is apparently Nintendo's Switch Pro, which has risen steadily to the 7th-most used spot despite only unlocking full support in May. Even the Steam Controller gets a mention -- despite only selling 1.3 million of them, Valve said it's the one used with the highest number of different games on its platform.

The timing of this announcement is interesting, as the Xbox One finally moves toward supporting mouse and keyboard in games where the developer's choose to allow it, Valve releases data encouraging developers to think of gamepad-using players on PC.