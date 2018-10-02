Microsoft's wireless Surface Headphones are all about Cortana

The Surface Headphones work with any Bluetooth-enabled device, so if you work across Mac and Windows or happen to use an iPhone, you're covered. In another nice feature, Microsoft included auto pause and resume when you remove the headphones or put them back on. Microsoft said the Surface Headphones will ship by the holidays and will set you back $350 when they go on sale.

It's not a big surprise to see Microsoft grab a piece of this market -- it makes it easier for people to access Cortana, and both Apple and Google have brought out their own headphones in recent years. Google specifically built the Pixel Buds last year but also has had success in putting the Google Assistant in headphones from other manufacturers. Apple, meanwhile, is rumored to be building its own pair of noise-cancelling headphones that would presumably compete with Microsoft's offering.

