Surface Laptop 2 vs. the competition: Power and price

Surface Laptop 2 MacBook Pro 13-inch Dell XPS 13 HP Spectre 13 Price $999 / $1,299 / $1,599 / $2,199 / $2,699 $1,299 / $1,499 / $1,799 / $1,999 $850 / $1,150 / $1,360 / $1,830 $1100 Dimensions 12.13 x 8.79 x 0.57 inches (30.81 x 22.23 x 1.45 cm) 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches (30.41 x 21.24 x 1.49 cm) 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.46 inches (30.2 x 19.9 x 1.16 cm) 12.03 x 8.83 x 0.41 inches (30.56 x 22.43 x 1.04 cm) Weight 2.76 pounds (1.25 kg) / 2.83 pounds (1.28 kg) 3.02 pounds (1.37 kg) 2.67 pounds (1.21 kg) 2.45 pounds (1.11 kg) OS Windows 10 macOS Mojave Windows 10 Windows 10 Display 13.5-inch PixelSense 13.3-inch IPS LED 13.3-inch InfinityEdge 13.3-inch IPS LED Resolution 2,256 x 1,504 2,560 x 1,600 1,920 x 1,080 / 3,840 x 2,160 1,920 x 1,080 / 3,840 x 2,160 Processor Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.9 GHz) Intel Core i5 (2.3 GHz) Intel Core i3 (2.2 GHz) / Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.8 GHz) Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.8 GHz) Memory 8 / 16 GB 8 GB 4 / 8/ 16 GB 8 / 16 GB Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Iris Plus Graphics 640 / 655 Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620 Storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256/ 512 GB 128 / 256 GB 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB Ports USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect Thunderbolt 3 x2 / x4 Thunderbolt 3 x3, USB-C, SD card Thunderbolt 3 x3, USB-C Wireless 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 / 5.0 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 Battery Not available 54.5 / 58 WHr 52 WHr 43.7 WHr

* Specs listed are for default configurations and may not include all upgrade options available at checkout.

