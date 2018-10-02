Surface Laptop 2 vs. the competition: Power and price

After years of good hybrid machines Microsoft finally built a regular laptop in 2017, scoring a home run on the first swing. We were excited by the design, screen and battery life, but less thrilled about the limited port selection. Over a year later the sequel is here and looks like it'll continue that string of excellence — though the connection options haven't improved. If you're still on the fence about your next machine, we've lined some of the more outstanding models for your benefit so you can see which one might suit you best as you gear up for the fall.
|Surface Laptop 2
|MacBook Pro 13-inch
|Dell XPS 13
|HP Spectre 13
|Price
|$999 / $1,299 / $1,599 / $2,199 / $2,699
|$1,299 / $1,499 / $1,799 / $1,999
|$850 / $1,150 / $1,360 / $1,830
|$1100
|Dimensions
|12.13 x 8.79 x 0.57 inches (30.81 x 22.23 x 1.45 cm)
|11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches (30.41 x 21.24 x 1.49 cm)
|11.9 x 7.8 x 0.46 inches (30.2 x 19.9 x 1.16 cm)
|12.03 x 8.83 x 0.41 inches (30.56 x 22.43 x 1.04 cm)
|Weight
|2.76 pounds (1.25 kg) / 2.83 pounds (1.28 kg)
|3.02 pounds (1.37 kg)
|2.67 pounds (1.21 kg)
|2.45 pounds (1.11 kg)
|OS
|Windows 10
|macOS Mojave
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|Display
|13.5-inch PixelSense
|13.3-inch IPS LED
|13.3-inch InfinityEdge
|13.3-inch IPS LED
|Resolution
|2,256 x 1,504
|2,560 x 1,600
|1,920 x 1,080 / 3,840 x 2,160
|1,920 x 1,080 / 3,840 x 2,160
|Processor
|Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.9 GHz)
|Intel Core i5 (2.3 GHz)
|Intel Core i3 (2.2 GHz) / Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.8 GHz)
|Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.8 GHz)
|Memory
|8 / 16 GB
|8 GB
|4 / 8/ 16 GB
|8 / 16 GB
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Plus Graphics 640 / 655
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Storage
|128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
|128 / 256/ 512 GB
|128 / 256 GB
|256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
|Ports
|USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect
|Thunderbolt 3 x2 / x4
|Thunderbolt 3 x3, USB-C, SD card
|Thunderbolt 3 x3, USB-C
|Wireless
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 / 5.0
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|Battery
|Not available
|54.5 / 58 WHr
|52 WHr
|43.7 WHr
* Specs listed are for default configurations and may not include all upgrade options available at checkout.
Follow all the latest news from Microsoft's Surface event here!