Image credit: Microsoft
Surface Laptop 2 vs. the competition: Power and price

Microsoft's new laptop will need a lot more than good looks to stand out.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
35m ago in Personal Computing
After years of good hybrid machines Microsoft finally built a regular laptop in 2017, scoring a home run on the first swing. We were excited by the design, screen and battery life, but less thrilled about the limited port selection. Over a year later the sequel is here and looks like it'll continue that string of excellence — though the connection options haven't improved. If you're still on the fence about your next machine, we've lined some of the more outstanding models for your benefit so you can see which one might suit you best as you gear up for the fall.

Surface Laptop 2 MacBook Pro 13-inch Dell XPS 13 HP Spectre 13
Price $999 / $1,299 / $1,599 / $2,199 / $2,699 $1,299 / $1,499 / $1,799 / $1,999 $850 / $1,150 / $1,360 / $1,830 $1100
Dimensions 12.13 x 8.79 x 0.57 inches (30.81 x 22.23 x 1.45 cm) 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches (30.41 x 21.24 x 1.49 cm) 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.46 inches (30.2 x 19.9 x 1.16 cm) 12.03 x 8.83 x 0.41 inches (30.56 x 22.43 x 1.04 cm)
Weight 2.76 pounds (1.25 kg) / 2.83 pounds (1.28 kg) 3.02 pounds (1.37 kg) 2.67 pounds (1.21 kg) 2.45 pounds (1.11 kg)
OS Windows 10 macOS Mojave Windows 10 Windows 10
Display 13.5-inch PixelSense 13.3-inch IPS LED 13.3-inch InfinityEdge 13.3-inch IPS LED
Resolution 2,256 x 1,504 2,560 x 1,600 1,920 x 1,080 / 3,840 x 2,160 1,920 x 1,080 / 3,840 x 2,160
Processor Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.9 GHz) Intel Core i5 (2.3 GHz) Intel Core i3 (2.2 GHz) / Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.8 GHz) Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz) / Core i7 (1.8 GHz)
Memory 8 / 16 GB 8 GB 4 / 8/ 16 GB 8 / 16 GB
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Iris Plus Graphics 640 / 655 Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620
Storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256/ 512 GB 128 / 256 GB 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
Ports USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect Thunderbolt 3 x2 / x4 Thunderbolt 3 x3, USB-C, SD card Thunderbolt 3 x3, USB-C
Wireless 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 / 5.0 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
Battery Not available 54.5 / 58 WHr 52 WHr 43.7 WHr

* Specs listed are for default configurations and may not include all upgrade options available at checkout.

Follow all the latest news from Microsoft's Surface event here!

